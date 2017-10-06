Formerly known as Alterra, Colectivo has become a local empire rivaling Starbucks in our area. Their brands of coffee are sold in stores and served in restaurants with success following wherever they open an outlet. Serving coffees, smoothies and signature drinks, Colectivo’s rustic-meets-industrial interiors make it a perfect place to curl up with a paper or a laptop. A mix of herbal teas completes Colectivo’s drink list; bakery and sandwiches are served.
Colectivo Coffee (Bayshore Town Center)
5735 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Bakery, Coffee, Sandwiches, Soup