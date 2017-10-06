Located inside a former Walker’s Point tavern (sound familiar?), Crazy Water was the pioneer. Cooking occurs behind the bar, and it’s enjoyable to watch the chefs whip up their American fusion magic. The menu follows trends with the mandatory kale salad, flat iron steak and diver scallops. The signature “crazy x93 shrimp adds a bit of spice to the menu. Crazy Water remains a gem.
Crazy Water
839 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, Contemporary