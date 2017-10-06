The entrance is discrete—a bit like a speakeasy. The interior is dark, and the bar is long. Distil is the place to order carefully prepared craft cocktails. The menu isn’t large but offers suitable ballast, with sliders made from Nueske’s bacon, hormone-free beef or barbecue chicken. There are flatbreads, fries with garlic aioli and a pork belly starter.
Distil
722 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
722 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs