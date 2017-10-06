Born of a family schism that led brothers Dom and Phil to open shop just two blocks away from matriarch Mama DeMarinis' long-standing Italian restaurant, this blue-collar Italian restaurant offers a similar menu and similar signature pizza as the original DeMarini's, only in a larger and modestly more updated dining room. The pasta dinners and sausage, pork chop and chicken parmigiana sandwiches are nothing fancy, but they are dirt cheap, and the pizza is a good deal for the price, with heaps of toppings loaded over a slightly chewy thin crust. (Evan Rytlewski)
Dom & Phil De Marinis Pizza
1211 E. Conway St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Fish Fry, Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches