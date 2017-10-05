Dream Dance, with champagne and cognac carts as well as a tremendous wine list, is the showcase restaurant of the Potawatomi Bingo Casino. The contemporary approach focuses on American ingredients. Whether you try Maine diver scallops or venison, everything will be prepared with respect and skill. The luxurious, contemporary décor sets the tone. Everything from the amuse-bouche to dessert is an exercise in good taste. The prices rank with the most expensive in the city, but this is a worthy splurge. (Jeff Beutner)
Dream Dance
1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
American, Contemporary, Seafood