The exterior is like a Technicolor ChiChi's, a large hacienda painted in blazing neon colors. The interior is a faux Mexican village with tables on several levels, a congenial bar, and outdoor patio seating. Though this is miles from any other Mexican restaurants the food here is quite decent, definitely not a ChiChi's clone. The menu is similar to those at 5th St. and National Ave. with the usual tacos and enchiladas moving uo to a decent spicy shrimp soup and sauted steak strips in a blazingly hot arbol chile sauce. Prices are above the norm but this is a charming, if kitschy, setting. (Jeff Beutner)
El Beso
5030 S. 74th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
5030 S. 74th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
Mexican