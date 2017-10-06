Fortune Chinese Restaurant is a rare bird: A Chinese restaurant with real Chinese dishes, not just those ubiquitous and ultimately uninteresting Chinese-American staples to be found elsewhere. Indeed, they have a totally separate menu dedicated to the real McCoy, and I can’t emphasize it strongly enough that this is the menu to choose for your repast. Here you’ll find such as jellyfish, essence of fish soup with diced chicken, deep-fried pork intestines, sautéed and sliced squid, preserved mustard pickles and pork noodle soup and a Buddhist-style vegetable stew.
Fortune Chinese Restaurant (Hales Corners)
5512 S. 108th St., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Chinese