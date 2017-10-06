If your idea of Chinese food is chicken chop suey and sesame chicken, ask for the standard menu. Otherwise, ask for the authentic Chinese menu, where you'll find spicy shrimp, crispy skin chicken and even duck feet with Chinese mushrooms. The newer Hales Corners location has the nicer setting, but both have excellent food. Popular with the local Chinese community for good reason. (Jeff Beutner)
Fortune Chinese Restaurant (Milwaukee)
2945 S. 108th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53227
Chinese