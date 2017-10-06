This new sister venue to Shorewood Harry’s Bar and Grill has an appealing menu with an exciting range of dishes that stand high on the list for healthy eating: salmon, shrimp, eggs, plentiful veggies, fruits, nuts and good oils as well as high-quality steaks and burgers. The Happy Hour on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. offers great deals on drinks, including featured craft beers, and small dishes from wings or sliders to humus or an edamame falafel platter with beautiful sauces. Showcase windows across the front open completely while outdoor tables under a broad awning put you right in the middle of the sidewalk at the heart of Brady Street.
Harry's on Brady
1234 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Burgers