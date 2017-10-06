The regular menu looks like any other Chinese carry-out place, but the prices are a bit lower than usual and many of the entrees can be purchased as half-orders. What's special is the other menu of regional Chinese fare uncompromised for American tastes. (Jeff Beutner)
Huan Xi Chinese Restaurant
2428 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2428 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Chinese