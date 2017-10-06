Pandl's has served German and American fare since 1915. The house specialty is a massive German pancake, but you will also find Wiener schnitzel, roast duck and beer roulade. The dining rooms are filled with memorabilia from Whitefish Bay's long-gone resort days. (Jeff Beutner)
Jack Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn
1319 E. Henry Clay St., Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Brunch, Fish Fry, Seafood