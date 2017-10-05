Jalapeno Loco has a menu for everyone, be it the steak tacos, chicken enchiladas, chiles en nogadas or mole Oaxaqueno. Try the pork ribs in salsa verde, a tart sauce with a spicy kick. The setting is casual, with a large fireplace and a bar serving fine gold margaritas. Seasonal specials make this one of the most distinctive local Mexican restaurants. (Jeff Beutner)
Jalapeno Loco
5067 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Mexican