Java Train is a comfortable community hangout as well as a coffee and sandwich shop. The home cooking—in particular, the delicious daily soup specials and sandwiches like the ones mom made—is a good reason to drive a little out of your way. (David Luhrrsen)
Java Train
4825 N. 132nd St., Butler, Wisconsin 53007
American, Coffee, Sandwiches, Soup