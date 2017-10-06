A busy Downtown spot for carryout and sit-down lunches, Jing’s features a Chinese American buffet with few surprises in its selection of pork-fried rice, egg drop soup and crab Rangoon—think Oriental comfort food. The flavors are distinct, and ordering from the menu has gained in popularity. The setting is modern and elegant with an exposed brick outer wall and pastel plaster minimally adorned with framed calligraphy. Jing’s also has a Special Menu with authentic Shanghai fare.
Jing's
207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Buffet, Chinese