Mexican seafood is the specialty at La Canoa. The dining room is a riot of color, with chairs carved with images of every sea creature imaginable. The bar resembles the hull of a boat. La Canoa's menu includes oysters and langostinos, whole red snappers—and even frog legs. There are also many soup options. Portions tend to be generous—the seafood cocktails are huge—and freebies include fish ceviche plus an empanada. (Jeff Beutner)
La Canoa
1520 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Mexican, Seafood