Tasty Mexican Seafood at La Canoa

As evidenced by the English translation of its name, “The Canoe,” La Canoa (1520 W. Lincoln Ave.) prides itself on mariscos, or seafood.

From a ceviche appetizer to a regional variation of Spanish paella featuring octopus, mussels, shrimp, calamari, crab and clams, most any aquatic creature worth eating makes the extensive menu.

Amphibians aren’t left behind, either, as six frog legs preparations are on offer. As good a place to start among the more than 100 menu entrées is one of La Canoa’s catfish platters.

Diners who know it from Cajun and African American soul food should be prepared to encounter a whole fish (minus the head), not a filet.

Bagre enchipotlado finds the fish bathed in a nearly caramelized chipotle sauce. Robust heat from the smoky jalepeño concoction brings out the sweetness underneath the skin.

With a festive décor of nautical windows, cartoon-esque murals and similarly adorned chairs, La Canoa makes a bold impression in Milwaukee’s crowded Mexican food arena.