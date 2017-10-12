Chef Adam Siegel is a recent winner of the James Beard Award. The Bistro's setting in Lake Park has unbeatable views of Lake Michigan. The French menu includes foie gras and steak and frites. The wine list is exceptional. (Jeff Beutner)
Lake Park Bistro
3133 E. Newberry Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3133 E. Newberry Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
French, Seafood