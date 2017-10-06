Legend has it that Leon's was the basis for “Happy Days." The business began in 1942 and the current structure was built during the '50s. It is the real deal. Come here for the frozen custard, made daily. You will also find burgers (which are more like sloppy joes) and hot dogs. (Jeff Beutner)
Leon's Frozen Custard
3131 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
American, Frozen Custard