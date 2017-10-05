Maggiano's is a national chain with a sense of style, a restaurant in Mayfair Mall that Frank, Dino and the boys would have enjoyed. Their parents would have loved the big portions of authentic Italian food. Think we're kidding? In the tradition of family-style cooking, Maggiano's doesn't skimp when it comes to sausage, spaghetti or spiedini. The dark interior is reminiscent of Italian-American restaurants of yesteryear. (David Luhrssen)
Maggiano's Little Italy
2500 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Italian