The popularity of North Avenue Grill speaks to the new owner’s ability to make delicious, high-quality comfort food at wallet-friendly prices. The place is clean and cozy, with booths along one wall, a few tables with chairs up front and a counter area for the classic diner experience. In the warmer months, outdoor sidewalk seating is perfect to catch a breeze or enjoy the vibe of bustling North Avenue.
North Avenue Grill
7225 W North Ave, City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
American, Diner, Fish Fry