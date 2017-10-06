Local foods are the focus, with meats and cheeses from Wisconsin and, in summertime, the bounty of an on-site garden. The interior has earthy tones and a fusion of country charm and urbanity. The bar is a relaxing spot for a craft beer, preferably from Wisconsin. The menu is organized into three price categories. Nearly half of the items fall into the lowest ($5-$12), including a huge stuffed pepper and Italian sausage stuffed pasta shells. Braised short ribs are up a notch—and worth every penny. This is a very popular place but even when the tables are filled the kitchen keeps pace. (Jeff Beutner)
Parkside 23
2300 Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2300 Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Contemporary