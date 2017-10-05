Inside, you feel transported in time: Low ceilings, lots of wood paneling, even carpet flooring all contribute to the cabin-y vibe. The menu is driven by daily specials, including prime rib (Tuesday), fresh Lake Superior whitefish (Thursday), whole roast duck (Saturday) and even lobster (Wednesday, seasonal)—not to mention Wisconsin classics like Friday fish fry (haddock, perch or cod) and pot roast. Served traditionally with mashed potatoes, veggies and smothered in brown gravy, pot roast is never the best-looking dish, but it tasted the way it should: Like mom used to make.
Range Line Inn
2635 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
American, BBQ, Fish Fry, Seafood