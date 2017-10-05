With summer approaching, it’s time to try a new drive-in restaurant, Sonic (2080 Miller Park Way). Clad in a signature uniform, a server on roller skates delivers food to your car window. The menu offers a variety of fast-food options for breakfast, lunch and dinner (and the entire menu is available all day). The bacon cheeseburger toaster puts a twist on the original burger by presenting it on thick bread with hickory barbecue sauce and a crispy onion ring. The pineapple malt is served thick and made with real fruit. If you aren’t a sloppy eater, the drive-in experience can be fun. But be forewarned: The wait at lunchtime can be long. If you arrive before 11 a.m., the wait is much more reasonable.
Sonic
2080 Miller Park Way, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
2080 Miller Park Way, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
American, Sandwiches