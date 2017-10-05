Tenuta's traditional Southern Italian food is well prepared, as if made in a kitchen that hasn't changed in a century. The presentation, however, is very contemporary. Quality starts with freshness, which brings not only the best flavors from the familiar ingredients, but also the richest colors as well. Emphasis is on pasta dishes and pizza. An extensive wine list is available. (David Luhrssen)
Tenuta's
2995 S. Clement Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Fish Fry, Italian, Pizza