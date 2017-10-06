Tess is the kind of place that plays jazz at a level so unobtrusive you may wonder if you’re hallucinating it and features upscale American fare. Upon entering the comfortable space, you’re greeted with a menu that offers up three courses. Big eaters will be happy to know that one item from each of the course options will satiate. The crab cake is tough to beat—it’s served, weirdly and beautifully, with a house-made potato chip that’s longer than any potato chip you’ll ever see again in your life.
Tess
2499 N. Bartlett Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Brunch
Handicap access