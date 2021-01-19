‘Demidevil’ by Ashnikko (Parlophone Records)

In an era where female artists in pop, R&B and hip hop are required to rap, sing and be an Instagram personality at the same time, Ashnikko proves to be a star in every sense on her latest album, Demidevil. While there are pop sensibilities to the 10-track offering, there’s just as much punk rock ethos, with brash, hyper-sex-positive lyrics about stealing your girlfriend or being mad at an ex that leave absolutely nothing to the imagination. While the lyrical content can be off-putting to the casual listener, this goes beyond TikTok-pop and shocking parents to capturing the energy of the next generation of music listeners. There’s a mixture of boldness and youthful apathy that sums up a segment of today’s internet-driven pop. It’s punk, it’s rap, it’s whatever you want it to be. Most importantly, it feels genuine.

For as great as the album ultimately plays, there is only slight waning enthusiasm towards the back half of the record. A modern update on Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi” from 2002, as well as a musical take on female stimulation to close out the record feel like novelty records, though may be deserving of their placement in the greater context of Demidevil. Those tracks aren’t for everyone, but then again, much of the album doesn’t sound like it’s specifically for anyone in particular. As music genres continue to meld together, Ashnikko sounds original, and very much like what the next few years of culture will feel like altogether.