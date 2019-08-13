‘Nostalgia Progressiva’ by Brunod, Li Calzi, Savoldelli

Nostalgia Progressiva is a telling title for an album that calls up memories of a certain historical period in rock music while remaining true to its ethos. The idea of “progressive” implies not simply copying the past but moving forward—which is what this Italian trio accomplishes. They recontextualize five songs from Robert Fripp’s catalog along with selections by The Beatles (“Tomorrow Never Knows”), Kraftwerk (“Radio Activity”) and others in a lulling yet alert jazz-folk-electronica setting. Melding sampling with acoustic and electric instruments, Maurizio Brunod (guitar), Giorgio Li Calzi (trumpet, keyboards) and Boris Savoldelli (vocals) bring a contemporary sensibility to familiar music.