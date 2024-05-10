‘The Back Issues’ by The Back Issues

Expand The Back Issues

With only two songs crossing the three-minute Rubicon, The Back Issues strength lies in concise messaging and not overstaying their welcome. The trio of Adam White (vocals and guitar), Kyle Urban (drums) and James Leaver (bass) traffic in power pop hooks, echoes of British mod energy and the scruffy charm of The Replacements that define the 10 song LP. The slashing guitars of “Jenny Peru Pt. 2” add insult to injury, “Waiting on the World” begs for inclusion in an indie film. “Go Out” laments adulthood with a hint of regret and “Justine” (not the raver by Don & Dewey) could easily sneak onto a playlist populated with the like of The Plimsouls.