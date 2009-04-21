Everyone associated with Slumdog Millionaire stands to gain, including A.R. Rahman, composer of the Oscar-winning score. Rahman already enjoyed a prolific career in Bollywood and was duly noticed in world music circles. The new best-of compilation could serve as a demo for work in Hollywood, whose gates have been opened to him through his Academy Award. Culled from the soundtracks of eight Indian films, the music is rooted in Indian pop and folk with a rousing touch of the Broadway chorus line. The rhythmic sound travels through non-Western modes without delving into the deep drone of classical raga. For anyone who first discovered Rahman through Slumdog, it's an enjoyable survey of past work.