Before the Communist takeover in the mid-1970s, Ethiopia had one of the most exciting pop music scenes in Africa. And with the collapse of that hateful regime came many efforts to rebuild the country's culture, including the collecting of old recordings and musical memories by members of the Addis Acoustic Project. For their own music, however, the band is concerned with reviving the melodies rather than the sizzling funk arrangements of the '60s. Tewesta presents their music in a low-key, PAC-concert-series style drawing from jazz and other influences.