At first listen, Costa Rica’s Cocofunka will remind some listeners of the smart end of ’80s new wave—The Police or maybe even New Order in a mellow mood. But the synth-flavored rock also echoes the Caribbean rhythms that have washed across their Central American nation with beats from calypso, soca and reggae. The joyful sadness of Cocofunka’s melodies conveys urgency even if you can’t understand a word of the Spanish lyrics.