Alex Goodman: Border Crossing (OA2 Records)

With Border Crossing , it’s easy to hear why Alex Goodman earned First Prize at the 2014 Montreux Jazz Festival Guitar Competition. The Canadian guitarist (now living in the world’s jazz capital, New York City) weaves intricate, finely threaded patterns while allowing plenty of space for his small ensemble of acoustic players to shine. The wordless vocalizing of Felicity Williams adds a pleasant near-1960s vibe to the music, showing that words are unnecessary for setting an emotional stage. Goodman writes most of the music, one exception being his playful arrangement of Mozart.