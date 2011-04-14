Rooted in Jewish and Moorish traditions, fado is the folk music of Portugal, the blues of that coastal nation. And as shown on the live album Coliseu, fado can be as soulful as Aretha Franklin and caressing as Roberta Flack. Ana Moura's performance on the CD is also a sign that fado has attracted a new generation of singers looking to carry on the graceful yet melancholy music. Moura is accompanied by the ornate but never frilly musicianship of acoustic guitars and string bass, which form a trellised backdrop for her outpourings of romantic anguish and the pain of loss.