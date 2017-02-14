Andrew Downing: Otterville

Toronto bassist/cellist/composer Andrew Downing takes a relaxing trip down memory lane on Otterville. Named after a town in Tobacco Country where Downing journeyed in the 20th century, Otterville feels nostalgic and personal. The progression of tracks resembles the comforting breeze that blows through a quiet park deep in the country. The instrumentation includes cello, which Downing plays, as well as a consistently light and calming percussion and horn section. Each piece takes themes from a jazz standard and reworks it into a creation of its own. Downing makes every song feel like it’s a part of his own personal collection all the while keeping the integrity of the classics.

