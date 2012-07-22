Arabic Beat (Putumayo World Music)

Putumayo is known as the label with the tastefully chosen compilations of music from particular regions, cultures and genres. They maintain their reputation with <em>Arabic Beat</em>, a lively cross-section of tracks from several Arab nations as well as immigrant communities in Europe. The selections cover much ground, sonically as well as geographically. Some numbers hew close to tradition, even if performed with Western instruments; others reconnect with the flamenco heritage of Moorish Spain or fuse dance-floor beats with oud-driven melodies. <em>Arabic Beat</em> showcases the many ways old and new music can meet and grow from their encounter. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>