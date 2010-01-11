×

When Brian Reithsings R&B, he doesn't have to hire a rent-a-rapper to provide hip-hopflavor. That's because he's pretty killer at spitting out rhymed, spokencouplets, too. The Milwaukee native who goes by his first name's initial had beenkicking around the city's gospel, contemporary Christian, indie ground for afew years before releasing his first national EP earlier this year.

On the full-length Now Is Not Forever Reith doesn't so muchpreach as gently affirm his faith, and if you're on the same page as he is,fine. That's not the extent of his subject matter, either. When he croons to apotential paramour, he proves he could share a concert bill of silky neo-soulsmoothness alongside Musiq Soulchild and Robin Thicke.



