Balls to the Wall by Velocihamster (Born Free, Then Caged)

First the concept: Velocihamster, guitarist Sean Williamson’s pet project, is predicated on a hamster running inside an exercise wheel. At least in theory, that is.

Built around Williamson’s lap steel guitar, Balls to the Wall takes an instrument historically employed in Hawaiian, country and blues music to new extremes. The intense, all-instrumental album melts prog, metal and surf guitar sounds to conjure science fiction soundtracks and hi-energy nightmares of aggression.

In the year when everything changed, 2021 WAMI Award Winner Williamson worked remotely across state and country lines with musicians who contributed to the album

Visually, Steven Bossler’s dystopian artwork matches Velocihamster’s slidecore rave-ups and the striking silver LP cover reflects a metallic mindset that relies on imagination instead of lyrics. A cover of Dick Dale’s version of “Miserlou” offers a familiar starting point but from there Williamson’s musical road map moves into uncharted territory, with the closing track “Baba” offering a sense of resolve.