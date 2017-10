The title says it all: Songs from the Silk Road, essentially a career compilation by British DJ-remixer Banco de Gaia, is a sequential journey from Europe into the heart of Central Asia along ancient trade routes, picking up sounds along the way through the shuffling trip-hop beat, the whoosh of synthesizers and the sampling of many voices. The moody melodies with their touch of exoticism must have been comforting companions in the chill room after the rave in the early morning hours.