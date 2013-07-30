×

It’s easy to suppose Banda Magda is French and probably from one of Paris’ tonier arrondissements. After all, the vocals by sweet-voiced Magda Giannikou are in French and the lilting music is pleasant mojito composed with a dash of Brazil, a jigger of Cuba and sprits of mid-century chanson. Actually, Banda Magda is from New York: one of its members is Japanese, two are from Argentina and two are Greek. A lush confection born in a world of melting borders, Amour, t’es là? is an ideal backdrop for a warm evening at an outdoor café where the sounds of passing traffic rhyme like poetry.