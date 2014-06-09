Village Voice reporter and late-night talk show host Howard Smith conducted a series of lengthy interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono during the years when The Beatles unraveled and Lennon was engaged in a difficult struggle to obtain a U.S. green card. Skeptical yet open minded, Smith drew them out on their favorite topics, including bed-ins and other media-directed events for peace. Lennon dominated the discussions; he sounded energized, thoughtful and determined. “We’re selling this peace thing like soap,” he said, hoping to reach beyond the usual audience for placard-waving protesters. An eight-disc audio collection of these freewheeling discussions, I’m Not the Beatles is not for the casual fan but includes fascinating bits for the serious collector or pop culture scholar.
I’m Not The Beatles: The John & Yoko Interviews with Howard Smith 1969-72 (MVD Entertainment)
