On Whiskey Don't Lie, Milwaukee's Big Leaf Linden mingles rock, country, folk and bluegrass to fairly original and often haunting effect. Vocalist Kirk Linden continues to sound like a sibling of Tom Petty and Roger McGuinn. Whiskey Don't Lie broadens the band's horizons with the faintest touch of electronics and a greater dollop of soul gospel, as Northwest Side church staples Rodney Cunningham and Melissa Carter chime in for a song. Big Leaf Linden shows how rural and urban influences can fit together in today's eclectic music scene.

Big Leaf Linden will perform July 8 at Bay View Brew Haus.