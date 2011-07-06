Big Leaf Linden

Whiskey Don't Lie (Stolen Gold)

by

On Whiskey Don't Lie, Milwaukee's Big Leaf Linden mingles rock, country, folk and bluegrass to fairly original and often haunting effect. Vocalist Kirk Linden continues to sound like a sibling of Tom Petty and Roger McGuinn. Whiskey Don't Lie broadens the band's horizons with the faintest touch of electronics and a greater dollop of soul gospel, as Northwest Side church staples Rodney Cunningham and Melissa Carter chime in for a song. Big Leaf Linden shows how rural and urban influences can fit together in today's eclectic music scene.

Big Leaf Linden will perform July 8 at Bay View Brew Haus.