From Jamaicaand pockets of interest in the United Kingdom, reggae has spread across the worldsince the ’70s to become the voice of the oppressed and their sympathizers. In New Zealand,reggae found resonance among the native Maori as well as Kiwis of Europeanheritage. The Black Seeds are among the island nation’s most popular apostlesof Bob Marley. On Solid Ground, theband sticks close to roots reggae and lovers rock on some numbers, whileseamlessly blending the rhythms of Jamaica with soul music on other songs whosestrong melodies and solid hooks lift them above easy pigeonholing.



