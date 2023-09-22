'Bluegrass' by Willie Nelson

When you stop to think, the affinity between outlaw country and bluegrass is evident. Both were born in rejection of slicked-up, commercialized country music, with bluegrass taking roots in Appalachian string bands and outlaw country reaching for the post-‘60s counterculture.

Alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson was the leading figure in outlaw country. His latest album, his 74th by some counts, finds him revisiting a dozen of his own songs, recontextualized as bluegrass. The transition occurs without bumps, aided by ace accompanists on mandolin and dobro and banjo player Ron Block from Alison Krauss and Union Station. Nelson’s voice is still quietly expressive within his register, and he steps aside to let his soloists shine on “A Good Hearted Woman,” “On the Road Again” and 10 others.

