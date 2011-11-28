With his former band, the Breakups, Stevens Point's Bob Burns prolifically created punk rock that landed on multiple international labels and at least one network TV show. His solo debut continues in the hooky, raw mode of the Breakups, but with the added tensions that come with adulthood. Growing up, at least per Burns' songwriting, includes added shades of emotional gray between the giddiness and petulance of his prior work (plus songs that run past the two-minute mark). Burns' brand of punk is rooted in The Ramones, The Flamin' Groovies, The Wipers and the kind of rough-hewn rowdiness in which Madison's Crustacean label specializes.