Bob Druker: Life Size Dollar

When Milwaukee folk singer Bob Druker goes for tickling funny bones and making puns on his debut, Life Size Dollar , he uses his amiably creaky tenor to humorous effect, envisioning a well-heeled rival for one’s romantic affections as a walking, talking piece of legal tender (on the album’s titular tune). Other highlights include two duets with local fair-trade activist Lisa Castagnozzi whose soprano offsets Druker. Though Dollar delivers as an impressive slice of contemporary folk, many of the songs would translate well to the fuller sounds of country or Americana. He stands tall on his own merits, but Druker would do well to shop his songs around for more aurally weighty interpretations.