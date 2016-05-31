Bob Dylan: Fallen Angels

Somebody told Bob Dylan that he can sing—and he believed them. Most rock or pop singers who leaf through the Great American Songbook do so to display their alleged vocal chops, which in the post-“American Idol” era often means bellowing with the strength of a diesel truck.

At least Dylan seems genuinely interested in the lyrics he sings on Fallen Angels , an album identical in concept to his previous collection of vintage numbers, last year’s Strangers in the Night. One imagines Dylan relates to “Young at Heart” (even if he will makes no one forget Sinatra’s version) and maybe even the regretful “Maybe You’ll be There.” His voice breaks as it searches for the right notes in “Polka Dots and Moonbeams,” but he seems at peace with his limitations. The acoustic guitar, violin, upright string bass and brushed drums accompanying him are suitably low key and sweet.