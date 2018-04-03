Bob Rea: Southbound (Shiny Dime Records)

If Southbound had been released in the ’70s, some tracks might have been pegged as outlaw country, others as country rock and one or two might have made a run for the Top 40. Nowadays Bob Rea finds himself classified as Americana, a spacious catchall that implies twang and hard-scrabble authenticity. He deserves to transcend labels on the strength of songs expressing a vision—both personal and distinct—through music solidly assembled and performed with grainy conviction. Call him what you will: Rea is a superb songwriter.