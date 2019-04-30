Brad Mehldau: Finding Gabriel (Nonesuch Records)

For many artists, music is meditation. On jazz keyboard player Brad Mehldau’s new release Finding Gabriel, the 10 thematically intertwined compositions constitute actual prayer.

Mehldau spent several years studying the Bible, specifically the prophetic writings of Daniel and Hosea and the lyricism of the Psalms. The archangel Gabriel’s words to Daniel helped the composer cut through the clutter, leading him down a clearly spiritual road. The CD, to be released Friday, May 17, dances closely to New Age musical sensibilities, with Enya-like vocal backgrounds saturating several cuts. Liner notes introduce many of the album cuts with scripture.

That said, the compositions are musically compelling, especially “O Ephraim,” “Deep Water” and “Finding Gabriel,” in which Mehldau mastered all the instruments and voices. “The Prophet is a Fool” carves a clear political agenda, with background chants of “build that wall” offering evidence of just who that prophet/fool might be. Fans of Mehldau’s synthesizer work, especially, will enjoy the album, but even the mildly interested may want to give it a heartfelt listen.