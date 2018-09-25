Brain-Bats: “Roadkill from Outer Space” / “Night Terrors”

Milwaukee metallic punks Brain-Bats revel in Z-grade horror and sci-fi on their debut single. Guitars slash and prickle in varying states of feedback as drums are pummeled to back vocals somewhere between hardcore-anthemic and Hammer Film blood-curdling. The net effect yields the product of dudes who have taken Misfits’ and White Zombie’s influences to a sly, campy extreme. Goodies come with their see-through purple slab of wax, including a mini-comic book illustrated by Chet “XNO” Darmstaedter. Crank it up for a dose of frightening fun.