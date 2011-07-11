Some of Jonathan Richman's heartbreaking naiveté and a pinch of Emo Philips' whimsical spaz are backed by poppy folk and power pop on Milwaukeean Brian Hoffer's impressive debut album. The hummable melodies aptly match lyrics that combine a broad, slightly skeptical hope for humanity with the realistic outlook of someone who has lost at love but moves on with all the grace he can muster. Into the Boulevard is a surprisingly strong initial salvo from a musician humble enough to not include a picture of himself anywhere in the album packaging.